IFTECH Pakistan has officially opened in Lahore, marking a major boost for industrial and trade innovation.

The IFTECH Pakistan exhibition is drawing global attention due to its scale and international participation.

The event is being held at Expo Centre Lahore under a major industrial showcase.

It highlights advancements in food processing, packaging, and manufacturing technologies.

Moreover, it brings together policymakers, investors, and industry experts under one platform.

As a result, it strengthens Pakistan’s role in regional industrial development.

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LCCI Leads IFTECH Pakistan Opening

The inauguration of IFTECH Pakistan was led by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry as the chief organizing institution.

Mr. Faheem ur Rehman Saigol opened the exhibition as chief guest.

He emphasized that IFTECH Pakistan supports innovation and export growth.

Additionally, he highlighted technology transfer as a key benefit of such events.

He stated that manufacturing and food sectors are vital for economic stability.

Therefore, exhibitions like IFTECH Pakistan help connect global and local markets.

Industry leaders also welcomed the platform for trade expansion.

Expo Centre Lahore Exhibition Growth

The IFTECH Pakistan event is hosted at the Expo Centre Lahore with strong international participation.

More than 200 companies are showcasing advanced industrial solutions.

Exhibitors represent over 32 countries across multiple continents.

This includes Europe, Asia, North America, and the Middle East.

Furthermore, the exhibition highlights automation and smart manufacturing systems.

It also focuses on milling, labeling, and industrial machinery innovation.

Consequently, the venue has become a major global trade hub during the event.

Pegasus Consultancy Global Platform

The IFTECH Pakistan exhibition is organized by Pegasus Consultancy (Pvt.) Ltd..

The company has created a global platform for industrial collaboration.

According to organizers, the event connects manufacturers with technology leaders.

It also encourages partnerships in packaging and food processing sectors.

Meanwhile, international delegates are exploring new business opportunities.

The exhibition promotes modern solutions for export-oriented industries.

As a result, it strengthens Pakistan’s industrial networking ecosystem.

Smart Food Processing Conference IFTECH

A key highlight of IFTECH Pakistan is the International IFTECH Conference 2026.

The conference focuses on “Future of Food Processing: Smart, Sustainable & Export-Ready Food Systems.”

Experts discussed AI-driven manufacturing and digital supply chains.

They also addressed food safety and climate-smart production methods.

Moreover, the sessions explored packaging innovation and global competitiveness.

Industry leaders shared insights on improving export readiness.

Therefore, the conference adds strong knowledge value to the exhibition.

FLEXPAC Industry Collaboration Role

The exhibition also features strong support from Flexible Packaging Association of Converters of Pakistan (FLEXPAC).

Chairman Imran Rehman appreciated the platform for industry connection.

He stated that IFTECH Pakistan enables access to global technologies.

Additionally, it supports innovation in flexible packaging solutions.

Industry stakeholders believe this improves production efficiency.

It also strengthens collaboration between local and international firms.

Thus, FLEXPAC plays an important role in industrial integration.

Tetra Pak Pakistan Sponsorship Impact

The IFTECH Pakistan event is supported by Tetra Pak Pakistan Ltd. as lead sponsor.

Its involvement highlights strong corporate backing for the exhibition.

The company supports innovation in food processing systems.

It also promotes sustainable packaging technologies globally.

Furthermore, sponsorship enhances industry participation and visibility.

This support strengthens the overall success of the event.

As a result, IFTECH Pakistan gains increased international recognition.

International Trade Participation Boost

The exhibition features strong participation from global trade partners and industry associations.

Diplomats, executives, and researchers attended the opening ceremony.

They highlighted Pakistan’s growing role as a manufacturing hub.

Moreover, they noted increasing demand for advanced industrial solutions.

The event encourages cross-border cooperation and investment opportunities.

It also enhances visibility for emerging Pakistani industries.

Therefore, IFTECH Pakistan continues to build international trade confidence.