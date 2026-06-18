The England national team England national football team secured a thrilling England win after a 4-2 victory over Croatia in Texas. Importantly, Petar Musa influenced the match with a crucial goal that kept Croatia in the contest.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham also played key roles as England controlled major phases of the game. However, Croatia responded strongly and turned the match into a tense battle before England regained control.

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Kane Leads England Win Start

Harry Kane Harry Kane scored twice in the first half and set the tone early. First, he converted a retaken penalty. Then, he added another goal from a set piece.

Meanwhile, Petar Musa Petar Musa scored for Croatia and added pressure on England’s defense. As a result, the match stayed balanced and unpredictable.

Croatia Fight Back Through Musa

Croatia national football team Croatia national football team responded strongly after falling behind. In particular, Petar Musa Petar Musa played a key role in attacking transitions.

Moreover, Croatia used quick passing to break England’s midfield structure. Consequently, the match shifted momentum multiple times before half-time.

Bellingham Restores Control

Jude Bellingham Jude Bellingham scored immediately after half-time and changed the tempo. In addition, he pushed England forward with aggressive runs and smart positioning.

As a result, England regained control and increased attacking pressure. However, Croatia still looked dangerous in counterattacks.

Rashford Finishes the Game

Marcus Rashford Marcus Rashford scored late to secure the result. Therefore, England extended their lead and closed the match confidently.

Meanwhile, defensive adjustments helped England maintain stability in the final minutes.

Tuchel Tactical Approach

Thomas Tuchel Thomas Tuchel managed a high-intensity match with constant tactical adjustments. However, defensive gaps still appeared during counterattacks.

On the other side, Luka Modri? Luka Modri? continued to control midfield phases and create chances.

Final Match Momentum

Both teams exchanged goals in a fast-paced contest. Initially, Croatia responded strongly after England’s early lead.

Finally, England’s attacking depth decided the outcome and secured the England win.