Acute Shortage of Reefer Containers & Increase in Freight Charges Pose Serious Threats to Enhance Export of Fruits & Vegetables   

KARACHI – Export of fruits & vegetables is encountering difficulties due to shortage of reefer containers. The factor for existing acute shortage of reefer containers can be attributed to reduction in volume of import cargo followed by marked downward trend in import of products from China which is having a pronounced negative impact on exports of Pakistan. According to Waheed Ahmed , the Patron-in-Chief , All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters , Importers & Merchants Association (PFVA) , it’s peak export season for Kinnow , Potato & Onion but due to acute shortage of empty reefer containers , the export is likely to hit badly. One hundred reefer containers per day consisting of Kinnow , Potato & Onion are being exported from Pakistan and after suspension of import of Garlic from China , the Chinese’s Garlic is also being re-exported from Pakistan . Against the demand of 1500 reefer containers per month, around 1000 reefer containers are hardly available – Waheed disclosed.

Waheed stated that opportunity to export onion from Pakistan has further brightened after suspension of export of onion from India and likewise the export of Kinnow is also on peak now. Around 600 plus reefer containers of Kinnow and the same volume of reefer containers of Potato & Onion are being exported per month from Pakistan. Besides, Garlic, different other fruits & vegetables are being exported as well and this is a unique opportunity to enhance export manifolds, however the acute shortage of reefer containers is likely cast it’s ill shadow on this golden opportunity . The crisis of shortage of reefer containers arising of low import volume in the country has further deepened due to reduction in import of various products from China.

Increase in freight charges by the shipping companies has also multiplied cost of export further narrowing the thin profit margin. During the last two months, the shipping companies have increased freight charges extra-ordinarily and due to this abnormal increase, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to grab opportunity of exports’ enhancement. Two months’ back, the shipping companies were charging USD 1200 per container as freight charge for Colombo and now it’s USD 1900 per container . Similarly the freight charge to Malaysia sea port Kelang has been increased from USD 900 to USD 1600 per container, USD 1700 TO USD 2400 per container for Chittagong while freight charge for Dubai has been enhanced from USD1000 to USD 1400 per container – Waheed mentioned.

According to Waheed , under the prevailing circumstances it has now become difficult to attain the export target and the adviser to the Primer on commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood has also been informed through a letter on this disappointing situation . The Association (PFVA) has appealed to the Govt. of Pakistan to take an immediate notice of freight charges increased by the shipping companies and negotiate with them to get an assurance from them to maintain freight charges to a reasonable level otherwise the opportunity now available to enhance export would be seriously jeopardised – Waheed deplored .

