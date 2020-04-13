Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer Made their Relationship open on Instagram

WEB DESK – Hollywood’s acclaimed actress Kristen Stewart has become the talk of town a number of times now over her loved-up dates with girlfriend and screenwriter Dylan Meyer since over a year now.

However, the couple made their relationship Instagram official only earlier this week as the Twilight actor rang in her 30th birthday.

Meyer was the one to publicize her relationship with the Charlie’s Angels star on her Instagram as she penned a heartfelt wish for her ladylove on her special day.

“It’s my absolute favorite person’s birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her,” she wrote, adding: “It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your [expletive] on fire.”

The two had made sure to keep their relationship strictly concealed from the public, but have still managed to snag away a handful of headlines in the past year, courtesy of sharp-sighted fans and paparazzi.

A source had earlier spilled the tea on their romance to E! As well, saying: “Kristen is spending time with Dylan and very happy about it. She was seeing Stella for a little bit while it worked, but now she has moved on with Dylan.”

“Kristen isn’t holding back at all and loves being with her. They are moving quickly and always together,” the insider added.

