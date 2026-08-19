August 19, 2026

Pakistan-Spain Friendship Celebrated With FIFA World Cup 2026 Spirit

Web Desk August 19, 2026
Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan presents a Pakistani-made football to Spain Ambassador Carlos Aragón.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan presents a Pakistan-made football to Spain’s ambassador during a FIFA World Cup 2026 celebration.

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan presented a proudly Pakistani-made football to Carlos Aragón Gil de la Serna, Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan, during a ceremony celebrating the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The event brought together the spirit of sport, friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Spain. The presentation highlighted Pakistan’s ability to produce sporting goods while showcasing the country’s connection with the global football community.

The ceremony also featured a cake-cutting event to mark the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 and celebrate the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

The exchange offered a symbolic moment ahead of the tournament, with football serving as a bridge between cultures and communities.

Sophie Adenot Makes History as First French Woman to Walk in Space

For Pakistan, the presentation of a locally made football also highlighted the country’s manufacturing capabilities and its longstanding association with the international sporting goods industry.

The event underscored the importance of youth, sport and international friendship. It also reflected efforts to use major global sporting occasions to strengthen people-to-people connections.

The Pakistan Spain friendship celebration comes as football fans around the world prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will bring together teams and supporters from across the globe.

The ceremony concluded with the cake cutting, marking a shared celebration of football and the enduring ties between Pakistan and Spain.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Pakistan rifle team at the F-Class World Championship in Bisley

Pakistan Wins Individual World Title, Claims Team Silver at F-Class Shooting Championship

Web Desk August 18, 2026
Ketel Marte Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman scores during a game against the Braves

Ketel Marte Arizona Diamondbacks News: Placed on Restricted List

Web Desk August 18, 2026
Girls and boys compete in Independence Day shooting ball matches at Shah Faisal Ground in Karachi.

Pakistan Hosts First Independence Day Girls’ Shooting Ball Cup

Web Desk August 17, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you human? Please solve:Captcha


Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com