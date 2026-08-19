Pakistan-Spain Friendship Celebrated With FIFA World Cup 2026 Spirit

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan presented a proudly Pakistani-made football to Carlos Aragón Gil de la Serna, Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan, during a ceremony celebrating the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The event brought together the spirit of sport, friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Spain. The presentation highlighted Pakistan’s ability to produce sporting goods while showcasing the country’s connection with the global football community.

The ceremony also featured a cake-cutting event to mark the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 and celebrate the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

The exchange offered a symbolic moment ahead of the tournament, with football serving as a bridge between cultures and communities.

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For Pakistan, the presentation of a locally made football also highlighted the country’s manufacturing capabilities and its longstanding association with the international sporting goods industry.

The event underscored the importance of youth, sport and international friendship. It also reflected efforts to use major global sporting occasions to strengthen people-to-people connections.

The Pakistan Spain friendship celebration comes as football fans around the world prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will bring together teams and supporters from across the globe.

The ceremony concluded with the cake cutting, marking a shared celebration of football and the enduring ties between Pakistan and Spain.

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