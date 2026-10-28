October 28, 2026

KPT Handles Bulk Wheat Cargo at Karachi Port, Over 110,000 Tonnes Expected

Web Desk October 28, 2026
Wheat Cargo handling at Karachi Port through KGTML, with MV GOKOVA M arriving and MV GREAT RAINBOW expected with bulk wheat shipments.

Wheat Cargo at Karachi Port: KPT facilitates bulk shipments exceeding 110,000 metric tonnes through KGTML.

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) is facilitating the handling of bulk wheat cargo at Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited (KGTML), strengthening Karachi Port’s role in supporting essential commodity imports and ensuring efficient cargo operations.

The geared vessel MV GOKOVA M, carrying a declared cargo of 51,000 metric tonnes of wheat, was allocated berths 16 and 17. The vessel arrived at Karachi Port at 12:25 p.m. on October 28, 2026.

Another geared vessel, MV GREAT RAINBOW, carrying 59,132.19 metric tonnes of wheat, is expected to arrive on November 3, 2026.

Wheat Shipments Exceed 110,000 Tonnes

Together, the two vessels account for a declared wheat cargo volume of 110,132.19 metric tonnes.

The shipments highlight Karachi Port’s capacity to handle large volumes of bulk commodities through KGTML. They also underscore the port’s role in facilitating the movement of essential imports.

KPT’s handling arrangements support cargo operations at the terminal and help maintain the flow of imported commodities into the country.

The expected arrival of MV GREAT RAINBOW will add to the wheat cargo handled through Karachi Port, further demonstrating the importance of port infrastructure and terminal operations in supporting Pakistan’s import supply chain.

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