KARACHI – Member of Sindh Assembly and President of Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf Karachi chapter Khurram Sher Zaman said that more than 100 RO plants would be installed in Karachi.

He was addressing a luncheon of the Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI). President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Masood Naqi, Syed Wajid Hussain, MNA of PTI Akram Cheema and others also addressed the occasion.

Mr. Khurram Sher Zaman said that PM Khan is fully aware of issues faced by industries and particular situations in Karachi. He said that water shortage is one of the biggest hurdles and only the K4 project could fulfill the needs of Karachi. He said for alternative solution PTI is planning to install more than 100 RO plants in Karachi. He told that a special task force will be established soon to address concerns in Karachi and representatives of the business community would be included in the body.

President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan said that the Business community showed full confidence in the economic vision of PM Imran Khan. He said that people of the country and especially Karachi has given a huge mandate to PTI but we are still waiting for the promises to be fulfilled.

He said that due to a shortage of water and gas, the higher cost of production and infrastructural issues industry had already facing tuff times and we hope the ruling party would come up with better answers to our questions. Zubair Chhaya was of the view that unemployment had reached a critical level and industrialization is the only way out.

Mr. Sheikh Umer Rehan also suggested that PM Khan should take notice of the concerns of citizens and the business community of Karachi in person. Ikram Rajput said that Karachi overwhelmingly gave a mandate to PTI but still waiting for the commitments to be met.

Like this: Like Loading...