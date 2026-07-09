Pakistan-China Economic Cooperation: High-level seminar explores future of bilateral trade and investment

Pakistan-China Economic Cooperation was the focus of a high-level seminar in Karachi, where diplomats, policymakers, business leaders and academics discussed ways to expand bilateral trade, investment and industrial collaboration while marking the 105th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The Economic Diplomacy Forum (EDF), in collaboration with the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi, organised the seminar under the theme, “Celebrating 105 Years of the Communist Party of China: Lessons, Opportunities and the Future of Pakistan–China Economic Cooperation.” The event brought together members of the diplomatic corps, senior government officials, business executives, academics, media representatives and civil society.

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Delivering the welcome address, Dr. Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Founder President of the Economic Diplomacy Forum, said China’s transformation into the world’s second-largest economy offers valuable lessons in long-term planning, industrialisation, technological innovation, poverty reduction and economic governance. He said Pakistan can strengthen its economy by expanding cooperation in trade, investment, technology transfer, industrial development, human resource development and regional connectivity.

In his keynote address, Feng Deheng, Acting Consul General of China in Karachi, highlighted the achievements of the Communist Party of China over the past 105 years and reaffirmed China’s commitment to its All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with Pakistan. He said high-quality development under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), industrial cooperation, innovation, sustainable development and people-to-people exchanges will remain central to future bilateral relations.

In a recorded video message, Chinese scholar Professor Rong Ying said the CPC’s development strategy transformed China into a global economic power and lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. He called for stronger academic partnerships, policy dialogue and joint research initiatives to deepen bilateral understanding and create new opportunities for cooperation.

Dr. Huma Baqai emphasised the importance of educational collaboration, intellectual engagement and cultural exchanges, saying China’s development model offers valuable policy lessons for countries seeking sustainable economic growth and institutional reform.

Former CPEC Authority Chairman Khalid Mansoor urged Pakistan to focus the next phase of CPEC on industrialisation, export-led growth, energy security, value-added manufacturing and greater private-sector participation. He said these priorities would help attract additional Chinese investment and accelerate economic modernisation.

Additional Secretary Investment, Government of Sindh, Behzad Amir Memon highlighted Sindh’s position as Pakistan’s economic hub and reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to facilitating domestic and foreign investment, particularly from Chinese enterprises.

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Guest of Honour Zubair Motiwala stressed the private sector’s role in strengthening Pakistan-China economic ties. He called for greater collaboration in manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, technology and industrial development while encouraging stronger business-to-business partnerships.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Muhammad Farooq Afzal thanked the Consulate General of China, distinguished speakers and participants for supporting the seminar. He reaffirmed the Economic Diplomacy Forum’s commitment to promoting economic diplomacy as a tool for strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation.

The event concluded with a ceremonial cake-cutting to mark the 105th anniversary of the Communist Party of China. Appreciation shields were presented to the speakers and the Acting Consul General, while Feng Deheng presented a book authored by Xi Jinping to Dr. Muhammad Farooq Afzal as a gesture of goodwill. Participants also renewed their commitment to expanding trade, investment, industrial collaboration and people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan and China.

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