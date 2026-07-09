Workers’ Remittances: Pakistan receives $41.6bn in FY26 as annual inflows rise 8.6%

State Bank data shows remittances reached $3.5 billion in June, with Saudi Arabia remaining the largest source of inflows.

Workers’ Remittances to Pakistan reached US$41.6 billion during the fiscal year 2025-26, marking an 8.6% increase compared with US$38.3 billion recorded in the previous fiscal year, according to the latest figures released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

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During June 2026, Pakistan received US$3.5 billion in workers’ remittances. The inflows increased 2.0% year-on-year, although they declined 18.3% compared with May 2026, reflecting a month-on-month slowdown following seasonal peaks.

Saudi Arabia remained the largest source of remittances in June, contributing US$829.6 million. The United Arab Emirates followed with US$792.2 million, while the United Kingdom sent US$514.9 million and the United States contributed US$296.8 million.

The latest figures underline the continued importance of overseas Pakistanis in supporting the country’s economy. Remittances remain one of Pakistan’s key sources of foreign exchange, helping strengthen external accounts and support household incomes.

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