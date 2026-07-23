Kaspersky Scam Alert: Fake Telecom Websites Target Mobile Data Buyers

Cybersecurity firm warns that fraudsters are using fake telecom websites to steal personal and banking information from mobile data customers.

Kaspersky Scam Alert warns that cybercriminals are creating fake websites that impersonate telecom operators to steal users’ personal and financial information.

The cybersecurity company said demand for mobile data and communication services rises during the tourist season. Scammers are exploiting this trend by launching phishing websites that resemble the online portals of well-known telecom providers.

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Fraudsters Mimic Trusted Brands

Kaspersky identified several fake login pages that imitate major international telecom companies operating across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

The fraudulent websites ask users to enter their phone numbers, login credentials or payment details. Some pages closely copy the design of legitimate telecom websites, making it difficult for users to identify the scam.

The company warned that entering sensitive information on these websites could lead to financial losses, identity theft, spam messages and fraudulent phone calls.

Scammers Also Target Mobile Top-Ups

Kaspersky also discovered phishing websites that encourage users to recharge mobile data plans. These fake portals ask customers to provide personal information and bank card details.

In another scam, fraudsters invite users to check or pay mobile bills online. The company said criminals use these tactics to steal personal data, hack accounts and access victims’ funds.

AI Makes Phishing More Convincing

Tatyana Kulikova, a cybersecurity expert at Kaspersky, said artificial intelligence has enabled scammers to produce fake websites more quickly and with greater accuracy.

She said criminals frequently exploit popular events, holidays and seasonal trends. She added that the telecom sector has also become a growing target for phishing attacks.

Kulikova advised users to buy eSIMs only through official applications whenever possible. She also recommended searching for telecom providers through trusted search engines instead of clicking unfamiliar links.

How to Stay Safe Online

Kaspersky urged users to verify website addresses before entering personal information. The company advised consumers to watch for spelling mistakes, unusual domain names and suspicious web links.

It also recommended avoiding unexpected email links and attachments unless the sender’s identity has been confirmed.

The cybersecurity firm encouraged users to install security software with anti-phishing protection. According to Kaspersky, its Premium security solution uses advanced technology to detect fraudulent websites and suspicious URLs.

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