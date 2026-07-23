Atif Aslam: Spotify Celebrates Singer’s Global Success Ahead of New Album Release

Streaming platform highlights nearly eight billion streams and worldwide fanbase as Atif Aslam prepares to release Subah Aye Na on 31 July.

Atif Aslam is being celebrated by Spotify ahead of the release of his upcoming album, Subah Aye Na, with new streaming data highlighting the Pakistani singer’s enduring global popularity.

The music streaming platform said Atif has built a worldwide audience over more than two decades, with nearly eight billion streams, more than 30 million monthly listeners, and fans listening to his music in 184 countries.

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According to Spotify, 96% of Atif Aslam’s streams over the past year came from outside Pakistan, reflecting his strong international following across South Asia, the Middle East, North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Spotify also revealed that Atif’s songs feature in more than 37.5 million user-created playlists, ranging from wedding and travel playlists to collections dedicated to nostalgia, heartbreak and celebrations.

The platform said the singer’s music continues to attract younger audiences, with Generation Z accounting for 85% of his streams. During the past year, more than 41 million listeners either discovered or returned to his catalogue.

Rutaba Yaqub, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager for Pakistan and the UAE, said Atif’s music has become part of the shared cultural experience of millions of listeners.

“His music has accompanied listeners through every stage of life, and what we see on Spotify today is that those emotional connections continue to grow, in Pakistan and across the world,” she said.

Ahead of the album’s release, Atif Aslam described Subah Aye Na as a deeply personal project.

“This album is a true representation of freeing myself from the chaos and meeting my real self. Stay tuned. I can’t wait for all of you to hear it,” the singer said.

Subah Aye Na is scheduled for release on 31 July and will feature eight tracks, including Subah Aye Na, Safar Mein Hun, Ishq, Let’s Have Some Fun, Sun Sajna, Hun Ishq Mein, Char Yaar and Sachay Waday.

Spotify has also launched a countdown page, allowing fans to pre-save the album ahead of its official release.

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