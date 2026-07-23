P@SHA ICT Awards: Applications Open for Pakistan’s Premier Technology Awards 2026

P@SHA opens applications for the 2026 ICT Awards to honour Pakistan's leading technology innovators.

The 22nd edition of the awards will honour innovation across AI, fintech, cybersecurity and other technology sectors, with entries closing on 30 July.

P@SHA ICT Awards 2026 have officially opened for applications. The Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT and IT-enabled Services (P@SHA) invited technology companies, startups, entrepreneurs, students, women-led businesses and public sector innovators to submit nominations.

P@SHA will host the 22nd edition of the awards in Karachi in September 2026. The programme has recognised Pakistan’s leading technology innovators for more than two decades.

Turning Electricity into Economic Growth.

Awards Cover Emerging Technologies

This year’s competition includes 10 core categories and 41 sub and cross categories. The awards recognise achievements in artificial intelligence, fintech, cybersecurity, health technology, cloud computing, digital government, sustainability, enterprise solutions and other emerging technologies.

P@SHA Encourages Broad Participation

Senior Vice Chairman and Brand Chair Muhammad Umair Nizam said the awards celebrate organisations and individuals driving digital innovation in Pakistan.

He encouraged innovators from across the country to showcase their work on a national platform. He also confirmed that P@SHA charges no application fee, allowing startups, SMEs, established technology firms, exporters, students, women-led ventures and public sector organisations to participate equally.

Gateway to APICTA Awards

The P@SHA ICT Awards also serve as Pakistan’s official gateway to the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards. Winners and runners-up will represent Pakistan at one of the region’s leading technology competitions.

Pakistani companies have earned international recognition at APICTA over the years. Their success reflects the country’s growing strength in digital innovation.

Pakistan’s IT Sector Continues to Grow

P@SHA said Pakistan’s technology industry achieved a record US$4.6 billion in IT exports during FY2026. The sector continues to expand its global footprint.

Today, Pakistani companies provide software development, artificial intelligence, fintech, cybersecurity, cloud computing, gaming and digital services to clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Africa.

Transparent Judging Process

Dr Shoab Ahmad Khan, Chair of the P@SHA ICT Awards Committee, said innovation is emerging from every region of Pakistan. He said the awards recognise people and organisations that strengthen Pakistan’s position as a global technology hub.

Applications will remain open until 30 July 2026. An independent panel of national and international experts will evaluate every entry through a transparent, merit-based process. P@SHA will announce the finalists before the awards ceremony.

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