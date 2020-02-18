Kartarpur Corridor practical example of Pakistan’s desire for peace: UN Chief

ISLAMABAD – The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Corridor on Tuesday where he was briefed about the steps taken by the government for facilities being provided to Sikh community.

He was told that purpose of opening of Kartarpur Corridor is to provide an easy access to Sikh Community across border and this is a practical proof of interfaith harmony, being ensured by Pakistan.

Earlier, UN Secretary General also visited various sections of Kartarpur Complex.

Later talking to media persons on this occasion, the UN Secretary General said Kartarpur Corridor is a practical example of Pakistan’s desire for peace and inter-faith harmony.

He said the opening of Corridor is a good step and it will promote tolerance and interfaith harmony.

The UN Chief appreciated the facilities being provided to Sikh yatrees at the complex.

