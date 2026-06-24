The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has voiced concern over the continued deterioration of roads leading to East Wharf and West Wharf at Karachi Port, warning that the situation is hampering import and export activities and undermining trade efficiency.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh raised the issue in separate letters addressed to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Chairman Rear Admiral Shahid Ahmed. He urged the authorities to take immediate action to improve the condition of the key access routes serving the country’s largest maritime trade hub.

According to official correspondence, the Sindh government had directed Karachi Mayor Syed Murtaza Wahab to address the deteriorating road infrastructure connecting East Wharf and West Wharf. The directive, issued through the Local Government Department following instructions from the chief minister, also required progress updates to be submitted through the Chief Minister’s portal.

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However, business representatives claim that despite the passage of four months, no significant improvement has been made and the roads remain in poor condition, causing difficulties for transporters, importers, exporters and port users.

Tariq Haleem, Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Council for the Maritime Sector, stressed the importance of ensuring uninterrupted access to and from the port. He said smooth traffic flow is essential for efficient import and export operations and for maintaining commercial activity without disruption.

In his communication with the authorities, Atif Ikram Sheikh noted that Karachi Port handles a substantial share of Pakistan’s maritime trade, including containerized cargo, bulk commodities, petroleum products and industrial raw materials. He said the road network serving East Wharf and West Wharf has suffered extensive damage due to increasing container traffic, heavy vehicle movement, delayed maintenance and infrastructure that no longer meets current trade demands.

He also highlighted environmental and traffic management concerns, including excessive dust, mud, debris, solid waste accumulation and poor road conditions in areas stretching from beneath the Jinnah Flyover to West Wharf Road. Illegal parking, encroachments and ineffective traffic management have further complicated the movement of cargo and commuters.

The FPCCI identified several operational challenges resulting from the deteriorated infrastructure, including deep potholes, severe road surface damage, persistent traffic congestion, vehicle breakdowns, traffic accidents and rising maintenance costs for freight transport operators.

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The organization warned that delays in cargo movement are increasing logistics expenses, affecting port efficiency and eroding business confidence. It added that the problems are not only disrupting trade operations but are also affecting government revenues and Karachi’s role as the country’s principal commercial gateway.

FPCCI further stated that transporters, clearing agents, exporters and importers face daily operational difficulties, while residents and commuters using the roads encounter safety risks and inconvenience.

Calling for urgent intervention, Atif Ikram Sheikh urged Karachi Port Trust and relevant authorities to prioritize rehabilitation of the road network. He said swift corrective measures are necessary to protect national trade interests, improve port operations and support economic growth.