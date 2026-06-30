Karachi Police: Two Suspected Robbers Injured, Arrested in Separate Encounters

Karachi police officers secure the scene after separate alleged encounters in Steel Town and Nazimabad.

Police say officers recovered weapons, mobile phones and cash after two alleged armed encounters in Steel Town and Nazimabad.

KARACHI: Karachi Police say they arrested two suspected robbers in separate alleged encounters in different parts of the city, recovering weapons, mobile phones and cash from their possession.

The first incident took place near Ghaghar Phatak within the jurisdiction of Steel Town Police Station. According to police, officers exchanged fire with armed suspects before arresting a man identified as Dilbar Ali in an injured condition.

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Police shifted the suspect to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. Officers said they recovered a weapon, a mobile phone and cash from his possession.

In a separate incident near Railway Phatak No. 4 in the Nazimabad Police Station area, police said another alleged robber, identified as Sabir, was injured during an exchange of fire and taken into custody.

The injured suspect was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment. Police said officers also recovered a weapon, a mobile phone and cash from him.

Authorities have launched further investigations into both cases to determine the suspects’ alleged involvement in criminal activities.

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