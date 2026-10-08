Jon Rahm to Leave LIV Golf After Rejecting ‘Unacceptable’ LIV 2.0 Terms

Jon Rahm will leave LIV Golf after rejecting the proposed terms for its LIV 2.0 relaunch.

Two-time major champion Jon Rahm will leave LIV Golf after rejecting the proposed terms for the league’s planned “LIV 2.0” relaunch.

Rahm’s lawyer, John Beck, told a US bankruptcy court in New Jersey on Wednesday that the Spanish star had reviewed the new terms and found them unacceptable. Rahm will not participate in the restructured league, Beck said.

The decision deals a major blow to LIV Golf as it seeks to rebuild after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The league is preparing a new structure for the 2027 season with backing from new investors.

Rahm Seeks Separation from LIV

Beck said Rahm and LIV are in advanced discussions over a consensual separation agreement.

The two sides hope to finalise the agreement by October 15. If they fail to reach a settlement, Rahm intends to continue his objection through the legal process, according to his lawyer.

Rahm joined LIV in late 2023 after winning his second major title at the Masters. He quickly became one of the league’s biggest stars.

He has won three consecutive LIV individual season titles since joining the circuit.

LIV Faces Major Restructuring

LIV Golf launched in 2022 with major financial backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Pakistan, IMF Reach Staff-Level Agreement on $1.2 Billion Funding

The league attracted several leading players from the PGA Tour with lucrative contracts and large prize purses. Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson became some of its most prominent names.

LIV later entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings after the Saudi fund ended its financial support. The restructuring now depends on new investment and player commitments.

BC Partners has committed up to $300 million in new financing to support the proposed relaunch. The restructuring plan also includes changes to the schedule and a new ownership model involving player equity.

Rahm’s departure therefore creates another challenge for the league as it tries to secure enough players for its next phase.

Rahm Among LIV’s Largest Creditors

LIV’s bankruptcy filings also show significant financial obligations to its players.

Rahm is listed as the league’s largest player creditor, with millions of dollars owed to him. Other major names, including DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, also have substantial claims.

The financial uncertainty has also prompted questions about the future of other LIV players.

Sergio Garcia has secured a release from his contract, while other players have faced uncertainty over their positions as LIV moves through bankruptcy proceedings.

PGA Tour Return Remains Uncertain

Rahm’s next move remains unclear.

The PGA Tour has not established a general pathway for LIV players to return. Rahm also previously declined the PGA Tour’s one-time Returning Member Program.

For now, Rahm remains eligible to compete on the DP World Tour.

He recently withdrew from the Spanish Open because he expects to attend the birth of his fourth child.

Rahm’s departure leaves LIV Golf without one of its biggest stars just as the breakaway tour attempts to emerge from bankruptcy and launch its next phase.

Follow THE AZB