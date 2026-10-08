PSL 12 Set for March 18 to May 2, 2027 as Eight Teams Return

Pakistan Super League 12 will feature all eight franchises from March 18 to May 2, 2027.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will return for its 12th edition from March 18 to May 2, 2027, with all eight franchises competing for the title, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Thursday.

The league will retain its expanded eight-team format for a second consecutive season. The decision follows a landmark 2026 edition that introduced the PSL’s first player auction and drew a record crowd for the final.

Peshawar Zalmi won the 2026 title after defeating debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets at Gaddafi Stadium on May 3. The victory ended Zalmi’s nine-year wait for another PSL championship.

PSL 12 Window Finalised

The PSL Governing Council finalised the 2027 tournament window after consultations with franchise owners and representatives at a meeting in London on September 1.

Attention will now shift to squad preparations. Direct signings, player retentions, the trade window and the player auction will form key stages of the build-up to PSL 12.

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Further details on venues, the full schedule, the auction and ticketing arrangements will follow in due course.

PCB Targets Bigger PSL 12

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the board wants the next edition to build on the momentum created by PSL 11.

“HBL PSL 11 showed the world what this league is capable of — thrilling moments that had the whole nation transfixed, record crowds, record broadcasts,” Naqvi said.

He added that HBL PSL 12 would raise the bar further.

PSL Chief Executive Salman Naseer also highlighted the impact of the expanded format.

“Last season changed what people expect from this league and we intend to meet every one of those expectations in 2027,” Naseer said.

The 2027 season will therefore mark the second year of the eight-team format. The PCB will now move ahead with preparations for player recruitment and the tournament schedule.

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