UK leaves EU
Brexit: UK leaves EU Officially after 47 years

LONDON: As Brexit UK leaves EU Officially after 47 years of membership Officials remove the British flag at European Union Council in Brussels (Courtesy: BBC)

The UK leaves EU after 47 years of membership and more than three years after it voted to do so in a referendum.

Candlelit vigils were held in Scotland which voted to stay in the EU, while Brexiteers partied in London’s Parliament Square.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson marked the historic moment with his team at his Downing Street office.

He vowed to bring the country together and take us forward.

