Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt rekindle romance: Are they ‘officially together?’

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Have Ignited the Hopes of Their Fans After News About Their Reunion Came Afloat After Brad Was Seen Attending Jennifer’s Pre-Christmas Party.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Star Came Face to Face With His Ex-wife at the Party Hosted by the Friends Alum a Few Days Ago and Ever Since Then, a New Report Has Been Circulating Suggesting That the Two Have Announced That They Are Back Together.

According to In Touch Magazine, the Ex-couple Has Rekindled Their Romance 15 Years After Their Divorce.

A Dubious Source Told the Us Outlet That Brad and Jen Are “Officially” Together.

“They Even Briefly Made Out in Front of Guests. Some Were So Happy They Were Cheering!” the Insider Claims.

The Report Further Claims That the Duo Tried to Give Their Romance a Second Chance About a Year Ago but It Did Not Work Out. “They Got Cold Feet, Plain and Simple,” the Source Added.

“They Stopped Overthinking Everything. They Just Wanted to Make Sure All Their Old Issues Were Resolved. Jen Didn’t Want Any of Brad’s Old Baggage. She Wanted a Solid, Honest Commitment, and That’s What She’s Getting,” the Insider said.

It Went on to Further State That Brad Even Raised a Toast to Jen With the Announcement That “It’s Always Been Her”.

