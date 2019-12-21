Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga doesn’t remember the last time she bathed

Fans of Lady Gaga were left surprised when the queen of pop on Thursday revealed that it’s not often she takes a bath.

The singer, who is followed by over 80 million people on Twitter, wrote,  “My assistant: when’s the last time you bathed,” Lady Gaga tweeted. “Me: i don’t remember.”

She concluded her tweet with hashtag LG6, a reference to her upcoming studio album.

Lady Gaga this year won Academy Award for the Best Original Song for “Shallow” alongside her co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. 

The song was written for Bradly Copper directorial “A Star Is Born”.

Talking about her music career the singer recently told  YouTuber NikkieTutorials that she’s always looking to evolve and challenge herself when it comes to new music.

“More music, not retiring any time soon…all kinds of different music,” she explained. “I wanna do more movies, I wanna have babies and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories into the makeup company of my dreams.”

