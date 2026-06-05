An ISS leak has forced astronauts aboard the International Space Station to take emergency shelter inside a docked spacecraft. The situation escalated after engineers detected a worsening air pressure drop inside a Russian module.

The ISS leak raised immediate safety concerns for the crew, prompting rapid coordination between NASA and international partners. Officials reportedly feared the situation could require a quick evacuation if conditions worsened.

NASA Orders Crew Into SpaceX Dragon

NASA instructed five astronauts to move into the docked SpaceX Dragon Freedom as a precautionary “safe-haven” measure. The spacecraft was kept on standby for a possible emergency return to Earth.

According to mission updates, the ISS leak originated from a transfer tunnel linked to the Russian segment of the station. Crew members were also advised to wear spacesuits in case immediate undocking became necessary.

Roscosmos Repair Attempt Suspended

Two Russian cosmonauts aboard the station continued attempting repairs in the affected module linked to the ISS leak. The work focused on sealing cracks in a long-standing pressure issue area.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos reportedly paused more aggressive repair methods after NASA raised safety concerns. The disagreement centered on the approach being used to access the damaged section.

Space Station Safety Protocol Activated

The ISS has experienced repeated pressure issues over several years, but the latest ISS leak showed a renewed drop after a recent cargo mission arrived. This triggered enhanced monitoring of internal pressure systems.

NASA mission control in Houston ordered the crew to stay inside the Dragon capsule until conditions stabilized. The decision reflected caution due to uncertainty around the leak’s expansion.

International Coordination on ISS Leak

The ISS leak response involved coordination between NASA, Roscosmos, and other international partners operating the station. Officials confirmed that no immediate structural collapse risk was detected.

The International Space Station remains the largest human-made object in orbit and continues to operate as a joint scientific platform for multiple nations.

Despite the scare, officials emphasized that monitoring systems remain active and repairs are ongoing under strict safety protocols.

Ongoing Monitoring and Next Steps

Engineers are now focusing on identifying the exact source of the ISS leak to prevent future pressure loss incidents. Further technical assessments are expected in upcoming mission updates.

Authorities have not confirmed any evacuation timeline, but spacecraft readiness remains high in case conditions change rapidly.