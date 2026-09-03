Security forces conduct an operation after foiling an attempted infiltration near North Waziristan.

Security forces killed 15 militants during a 36-hour operation after detecting an attempted infiltration along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border near North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to ISPR, the incident occurred during the night of August 31 and September 1. Security forces detected the movement of a group attempting to cross into Pakistan from the Afghan side opposite North Waziristan District.

Troops responded with patience and professional skill, according to the military’s statement. A precise engagement continued for around 36 hours and resulted in the deaths of 15 militants.

ISPR identified the militants as members of Fitna Al Khwarij and alleged that they received Indian sponsorship.

Weapons recovered during sanitisation operation

Security forces launched a follow-up sanitisation operation after the engagement.

During the operation, troops recovered a significant quantity of weapons and ammunition from the militants killed in the fighting.

ISPR said the recovery further highlighted what it described as the militants’ plans to disrupt peace and stability in Pakistan.

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The sanitisation operation remains underway in the area. Security forces are searching for any other militants who may remain in the vicinity.

ISPR raises concerns over Afghan soil

The latest incident has again raised Pakistan’s concerns about cross-border terrorism from Afghan territory.

ISPR said the incident supports Pakistan’s longstanding position regarding what it described as the failure of the Afghan Taliban regime to prevent terrorist organisations from using Afghan soil.

The military statement also accused the Afghan Taliban regime of failing to ensure effective border management.

It further said Kabul had not fulfilled its international obligations regarding preventing cross-border terrorism.

Security forces vow to continue counter-terrorism campaign

Security forces remain committed to protecting Pakistan’s borders and national security, ISPR said.

The military added that the sanitisation operation would continue until authorities eliminate any remaining militants in the area.

Pakistan’s broader counter-terrorism campaign will also continue under Azm-e-Istehkam, the statement said.

The initiative follows the approval of the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan. Security forces and law-enforcement agencies are continuing operations against what Pakistan describes as foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism.

ISPR said security forces remain resolute in defending the country’s frontiers. The latest operation, it added, reflects their continued efforts to prevent militant infiltration and maintain peace and stability.

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