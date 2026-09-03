PSX partners with the UK’s MOBILIST programme to strengthen sustainable finance and private investment.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has partnered with the United Kingdom’s MOBILIST programme to attract private investment into Pakistan’s sustainable development and climate transition.

The partnership will use listed products to connect sustainable businesses with new sources of private capital. It will also create opportunities for companies seeking funding through Pakistan’s capital markets.

Through the agreement, MOBILIST will engage with PSX issuers and market intermediaries across Pakistan. The programme will identify products that could qualify for financial and technical support.

MOBILIST offers investment and technical support

MOBILIST is a UK development finance programme that invests in listed products on public markets. Its goal is to mobilise private capital for sustainable development in emerging markets and developing economies.

In addition to investment, the programme conducts research on public-market mobilisation. This work aims to encourage investors and market participants to pursue similar transactions.

For eligible Pakistani businesses, MOBILIST can provide equity capital, technical assistance and advisory services. Such support can help companies prepare for initial public offerings and develop new listed products.

UK welcomes sustainable investment partnership

Alison Blackburne, Deputy High Commissioner Karachi, welcomed the collaboration between the UK and PSX.

She said the UK remains committed to mobilising private investment for businesses that address climate and development challenges. Emerging markets such as Pakistan, she added, can benefit from innovative development finance.

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Blackburne also pointed to the Parwaaz Green Action Bond as an example of how development finance can use public markets to attract private capital.

According to Blackburne, this approach can bring investment into projects that support Pakistan’s economic growth. It can also create benefits for the country’s trade and investment partners, including the UK.

PSX highlights opportunities for businesses

Farrukh H. Sabzwari, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PSX, welcomed the partnership with MOBILIST.

He said eligible businesses can gain access to equity investment, technical assistance and advisory support. Greater market visibility can also help companies prepare for listing on the exchange.

Sabzwari described the agreement as an important step towards bringing more sustainable businesses into Pakistan’s public market.

He added that the initiative could give companies greater access to capital. In turn, businesses can use that funding to expand operations and support sustainable projects.

Partnership supports SDGs and net-zero goals

The initiative also supports projects linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and net-zero commitments.

According to Sabzwari, local businesses can use Pakistan’s capital market to advance projects aligned with these objectives.

Greater access to sustainable finance could help companies pursue long-term growth. At the same time, stronger public-market participation can support Pakistan’s wider sustainability agenda.

The partnership also creates closer links between Pakistan’s capital market and international development finance.

Going forward, PSX and MOBILIST will work with businesses and market participants to identify suitable opportunities. The initiative could strengthen sustainable finance while connecting Pakistani companies with new sources of private investment.

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