Islamic Digital Bank: Euromoney names BankIslami Pakistan’s best for 2026

The global award recognises BankIslami’s digital transformation, AI-driven innovation and efforts to expand access to Shariah-compliant banking across Pakistan.

Islamic Digital Bank recognition has been awarded to BankIslami by Euromoney, which named the bank Pakistan’s Best Islamic Digital Bank for 2026 in recognition of its technology-driven innovation and expansion of Shariah-compliant digital banking services.

The award marks the second consecutive year that BankIslami has received recognition from Euromoney. The bank was previously named Best Islamic Bank in Pakistan, reflecting its continued investment in digital transformation and customer-focused financial services.

BankIslami said the latest recognition highlights its progress in strengthening digital platforms, improving customer experience and expanding nationwide access to Islamic banking.

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In early 2025, the bank upgraded its core banking infrastructure to iMAL R-14, introducing a centralised, API-enabled platform that enabled more than 70% of customer interactions to take place through digital channels. It also integrated artificial intelligence into internal operations to streamline workflows, automate processes and improve operational efficiency.

One of the bank’s key milestones was the launch of aik, Pakistan’s first fully digital Islamic banking platform. Designed for digitally connected and Shariah-conscious customers, the mobile-first platform offers a fully digital banking experience and supports the bank’s strategy to accelerate the digital transformation of Islamic finance in Pakistan.

Commenting on the achievement, BankIslami President and Chief Executive Officer Rizwan Ata said the bank’s digital transformation is focused on making Islamic banking more accessible and convenient for customers. He said digital capabilities play a vital role in promoting financial inclusion by expanding access to Shariah-compliant financial services.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer Imran H. Shaikh said BankIslami’s responsibility extends beyond business growth to ensuring Islamic banking services reach a wider segment of society. He added that continued investment in digital technology will make Islamic banking easier to adopt and more accessible across Pakistan.

BankIslami said it remains committed to combining Islamic banking principles with modern financial technology while setting new standards in innovation, customer service and financial inclusion.

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