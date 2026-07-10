July 11, 2026

Petrol Price: Pakistan raises petrol and diesel rates by more than Rs13 per litre

Web Desk July 11, 2026

The federal government increases fuel prices for the coming fortnight, citing revised petroleum pricing, with the new rates taking effect from 11 July 2026.

A petrol pump in Pakistan following the government's announcement of higher petrol and diesel prices effective from 11 July 2026.

A fuel station displays updated petrol and diesel prices after the government’s latest increase.

Petrol Price in Pakistan has increased sharply after the federal government announced a significant rise in the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel for the next fortnight.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), the revised fuel prices came into effect from 11 July 2026.

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The government increased the price of petrol by Rs13.18 per litre, raising it from Rs297.53 to Rs310.71 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) also rose by Rs13.80 per litre, increasing from Rs309.50 to Rs323.30 per litre.

The latest revision follows an increase in international crude oil prices. Earlier, government sources had indicated that the higher cost of imported oil would likely be passed on to consumers through an upward adjustment in domestic petroleum prices.

The revised rates will remain in force until the next scheduled fuel price review unless the government announces further changes.

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