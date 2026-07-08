Generative AI: National Hackathon Explores Smarter Language Learning Through Student Innovation

Students from 13 universities developed AI-powered tools to improve language learning and intercultural communication during a two-day national hackathon in the United States.

Generative AI took center stage as students from across the United States gathered to explore how emerging technology could transform language learning during the 2026 Hack the Language Flagship Hackathon. The two-day event encouraged participants to develop innovative AI-powered solutions that make language education more engaging, practical, and culturally relevant.

Hosted by the University of Hawai?i at M?noa’s Language Flagship Technology Innovation Center (Tech Center), the hackathon took place at the University of Georgia on April 10–11. The event brought together 45 students from 13 colleges and universities representing 15 Language Flagship programs.

Participants worked in multilingual teams across six languages—Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Persian, Portuguese, and Russian. They designed digital tools that expanded the capabilities of InContext, a free educational application developed with support from the Tech Center to help learners understand and navigate cultural misunderstandings.

iPhone 18 Pro: New Leak Suggests Apple’s Next Flagship Could Be Significantly Thicker

The hackathon was led by University of Hawai?i at M?noa faculty members Molly Godwin-Jones and Richard Medina. Each team included at least one computer science student, while many participants also contributed first-hand international experience gained through study abroad programs.

Julio Rodriguez, director of the Tech Center and principal investigator of the national project, said the event challenged students to apply generative AI to real-world language learning problems.

“This event gives students an opportunity to creatively and critically apply generative AI technology to authentic language learning challenges. By focusing on generative AI and intercultural communication, participants were able to imagine new ways of helping learners engage,” Rodriguez said.

Over two days, nine teams designed, tested, and refined their ideas before presenting them to judges.

The winning project, GeoNorm AI, enhanced the InContext platform by turning language-learning scenarios into interactive AI conversations. The tool also helps learners understand how the same language varies across different countries and regions, providing deeper cultural and linguistic insight.

Two additional teams received honorable mentions. A Day Abroad created an interactive game that challenges users to respond to realistic cultural situations, while Study Abroad with a Cephalopod introduced “Cece the Cephalopod,” a customizable virtual guide that helps students practise language and cultural skills through immersive study abroad simulations.

Project lead Molly Godwin-Jones praised the students’ creativity and their ability to develop practical solutions inspired by their own language-learning experiences.

The annual hackathon highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence in education while demonstrating how collaborative innovation can improve language learning and intercultural communication for students worldwide.

Follow THE AZB