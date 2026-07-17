Microsoft restored a longtime user’s suspended account after public backlash, reigniting concerns over digital ownership, cloud storage and customer support.

Microsoft Account security has come under renewed scrutiny after a longtime user regained access to his 25-year-old account following a hacking incident and permanent suspension that sparked widespread criticism online.

Streamer Joshua Khane said hackers compromised his Microsoft account, which stored decades of digital game purchases and personal files, including baby photos of his son. Although Microsoft confirmed that attackers had compromised the account, the company permanently suspended it instead of immediately restoring access.

Khane believed he had permanently lost his digital library and irreplaceable personal memories.

He shared his experience on social media, where the story quickly gained widespread attention and triggered criticism of Microsoft’s handling of compromised customer accounts.

The incident reignited debate over digital ownership, cloud storage and the risks of relying solely on online accounts to store purchased content and important personal files.

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Many users argued that technology companies should provide stronger customer support for victims of account breaches. Others stressed the importance of maintaining offline backups and enabling additional security measures, including multi-factor authentication, to reduce the risk of losing access to valuable digital assets.

Following the public response, Xbox contacted Khane and successfully restored access to his Microsoft account, including his purchased games and personal files.

Although Khane welcomed the outcome, he questioned why Microsoft acted only after his case attracted widespread public attention. He suggested that ordinary users without a large online audience might struggle to receive the same level of support in similar situations.

The incident has renewed calls for technology companies to strengthen account recovery processes and improve customer assistance for users affected by cyberattacks.

It also serves as a reminder that while cloud services offer convenience, users should regularly back up important files and enable advanced security features to help protect their digital accounts and personal data.

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