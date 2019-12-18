SWVL
IoBM becomes the first university to sign MoU with SWVL

KARACHI – The Institute of Business Management (IoBM) has become the first university in Pakistan to sign an MoU with SWVL. Under this agreement, SWVL will provide pick and drop to the institute’s employees and students. It was signed on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at IoBM. Shahzeb Memon, General Manager, SWVL Pakistan and Muhammad Misbahuddin, Advisor to Executive Director Administration, IoBM were the signatories. Under this agreement, SWVL will provide economical and secure transport facility to IoBM’s students and employees. From SWVL Syed Haider Raza, Assistant General Manager and M. Shahrukh Asim, Corporate Accounts and Partnerships attended this ceremony. From IoBM Talib Karim, President; Nabhan Karim, Head of Media Production, Media Studies along with management were present at the occasion.  

Mr. Talib Karim said that the students and staff will avail a comfortable and reliable commutation alternative with SWVL. Discussing the policies and procedures of SWVL, Mr. Memon said that the company follows strict professional guidelines. It ensures that the vans are well-maintained and that the captains are hired after a comprehensive background check. He also said that the captain and passengers will be insured during the ride. Commenting on the MoU, Mr. Nabhan said, “We are excited about the agreement as we have been working on this initiative for the last two months.” SWVL is an Egyptian-based bus transportation network company based in Cairo with operations in more than five countries. In September 2019 they launched their operations in Karachi.

