Asghar Khan Auditorium
BUSINESS

Asghar Khan Auditorium PIA Training Center Inaugurated

Posted on Author Press Release Comment(0)

KARACHI – Renowned religious scholar Molana Tariq Jameel visited Pakistan International Airlines Head Office Karachi and inaugurated the recently renovated Auditorium at PIA Training Center.

On arrival at PIA Training Center, the religious scholar was received by Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chief Executive Officer, and other senior officers of the airline.

    Molana Jameel addressed the audience at the inaugural ceremony which was attended by employees of the national flag carrier. He prayed for the revival of PIA and having the kind of glory that it had been enjoying in the 1980s. He also prayed for the success of current Management team led by Air Marshal Arshad Malik which was leaving no stone unturned to steer PIA out of its difficult times. His advice to the audience was never lie, never deceive and always to justice with the tasks assigned.

    The Auditorium has been named after Air Marshal Asghar Khan, who had served the national flag carrier as its President in the 1960s and who ushered PIA in its golden period.

    Press Release
    https://theazb.com

    Related Articles
    BUSINESS

    Ishtiaq Baig host a reception in honor of Ambassador of Morocco Hamid Asghar Khan

    Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

    Ambassador of Pakistan to Morocco H.E. Hamid Asghar Khan at a reception hosted by Ishtiaq Baig Hon. Consul General of Morocco, also present Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, Home Secretary Kabir Kazi, Brig. Mansoor Janjua DG ANF Sind, former Governor Mohd Zubair & the host.
    BUSINESS

    KEC seeks Presidential Award for Late Zuhra Karim (Bottom)

    Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

    Karachi Editors Club in a unanimously adopted a resolution demanding that country’s leading legend Zuhra Karim, who was founder Editor of SHE Magazine may be awarded with a Presidential Award. The demand was made at condolence reference held under the auspices of KEC at a local hotel, Saturday. It may be recalled that Zuhra Karim […]
    BUSINESS

    Turkish firm – Arcelik invests more to open Dawlance Experience Store in Peshawar

    Posted on Author Press Release

    PESHAWAR – The Marketing Director of Arcelik – the largest Turkish enterprise has inaugurated the first-ever Dawlance Experience Store in Peshawar. Mr. Mehmet Tüfekçi came for an official visit to Pakistan, where he also chaired the inaugural ceremony of the Experience Store, an innovative concept created to enhance the Consumer Retail Experience on Trade. He […]

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.