KARACHI – Renowned religious scholar Molana Tariq Jameel visited Pakistan International Airlines Head Office Karachi and inaugurated the recently renovated Auditorium at PIA Training Center.

On arrival at PIA Training Center, the religious scholar was received by Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chief Executive Officer, and other senior officers of the airline.

Molana Jameel addressed the audience at the inaugural ceremony which was attended by employees of the national flag carrier. He prayed for the revival of PIA and having the kind of glory that it had been enjoying in the 1980s. He also prayed for the success of current Management team led by Air Marshal Arshad Malik which was leaving no stone unturned to steer PIA out of its difficult times. His advice to the audience was never lie, never deceive and always to justice with the tasks assigned.

The Auditorium has been named after Air Marshal Asghar Khan, who had served the national flag carrier as its President in the 1960s and who ushered PIA in its golden period.

