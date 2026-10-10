Rotary Legendary Teachers Awards 2026 Honour Eleven Educators in Karachi

Rotary District 3271 honours eleven educators at the Legendary Teachers Awards 2026 in Karachi.

Rotary District 3271 honoured eleven distinguished educators at the Rotary Legendary Teachers Awards 2026. The ceremony recognised their lifelong dedication to education and their role in shaping future generations.

The event took place on October 5 at Lal Qila Restaurant on Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, as part of the World Teachers’ Day celebrations.

District Governor Shahzad Sabir presented the awards alongside District Governor Elect Fahad Sikandar and District Governor Nominee Abdul Jabbar Shaikh. Teachers, principals, education leaders and Rotarians attended the ceremony to celebrate the educators’ contributions.

Changgaiz Hussain Khan Hosts High-Level Networking Reception in Karachi

Recognising Outstanding Educators

The awards highlighted the lasting impact of teachers who inspire students, strengthen communities and help build a better future through education. The ceremony also underscored the importance of recognising educators and supporting their professional growth.

Rotary District 3271 reaffirmed its commitment to quality education, teacher recognition and professional development. The event also highlighted the importance of promoting basic education and literacy.

Initiative Led by Rotary

Organisers acknowledged Rotarian M. Tauseef Shah, District Chair for Teachers Training 2026–27, for initiating and coordinating the event.

The ceremony concluded with a tribute to teachers and their contribution to society. Its central message celebrated the role of educators in inspiring generations and creating lasting impact through education.

Follow THE AZB