July 11, 2026

Imam Bakhsh Domki Hosts Dinner in Honor of Women Wing President and Others.

News Desk July 11, 2026
d5996f5c-9aa4-41cf-b1bf-4d8abb36ba81

Karachi : Chairman of UC-07 Model Town, District Korangi, Imam Bakhsh Domki hosted a dignified introductory ceremony and dinner at his central office in honor of the newly elected President of District Korangi and the central office bearers of PS-91. The women pledged that under the leadership of Imam Bakhsh Domki, they will go door to door in the underprivileged settlements of District Korangi to spread the manifesto and message of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

On this occasion, Imam Bakhsh Domki, in his brief address and key message to the central office bearers of PS-91 and District Korangi, said: “You and I, under the leadership of Shaheed Rani Benazir Bhutto and the young leadership of Bilawal Bhutto, will work to achieve the targets set by Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah Murad and resolve local government and development issues. So that together, as companions of the residents of the underprivileged settlements of UC-07 and UC-08, through mutual consultation and guidance, we can deliver the work that brings the promise of justice and resolution of problems to the doorsteps of the society’s residents.” It is worth mentioning that on this occasion, Imam Bakhsh Domki welcomed the Ladies Wing of District Korangi and the ladies of PS-91 at his central office by presenting them with Sindhi culture’s Ajrak and garlands of flowers. The event was attended by General Secretary Shabana Owaisi, Deputy Information Secretary Afshan Shah, PS-91 President Dr. Bushra, and other office bearers in large numbers.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

1774105439331

ICMA Highlights Pakistan’s Energy Crossroads: From LNG Dependence to Solar Surge

Syed Turab Shah July 11, 2026
Members of the Rotary Club of Karachi Quaid during the leadership transition ceremony and announcement of a free medical camp in Karachi.

Rotary Karachi Quaid: Club launches new Rotary year with leadership transition and free medical camp

Web Desk July 10, 2026
Board of Secondary Education Karachi officials present awards to position holders after announcing the 2026 Class 10 Science Group results.

Karachi Matric Results: BSEK announces Class 10 Science Group results for 2026 (link here)

Web Desk July 10, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you human? Please solve:Captcha


Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com