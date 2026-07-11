Imam Bakhsh Domki Hosts Dinner in Honor of Women Wing President and Others.

Karachi : Chairman of UC-07 Model Town, District Korangi, Imam Bakhsh Domki hosted a dignified introductory ceremony and dinner at his central office in honor of the newly elected President of District Korangi and the central office bearers of PS-91. The women pledged that under the leadership of Imam Bakhsh Domki, they will go door to door in the underprivileged settlements of District Korangi to spread the manifesto and message of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

On this occasion, Imam Bakhsh Domki, in his brief address and key message to the central office bearers of PS-91 and District Korangi, said: “You and I, under the leadership of Shaheed Rani Benazir Bhutto and the young leadership of Bilawal Bhutto, will work to achieve the targets set by Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah Murad and resolve local government and development issues. So that together, as companions of the residents of the underprivileged settlements of UC-07 and UC-08, through mutual consultation and guidance, we can deliver the work that brings the promise of justice and resolution of problems to the doorsteps of the society’s residents.” It is worth mentioning that on this occasion, Imam Bakhsh Domki welcomed the Ladies Wing of District Korangi and the ladies of PS-91 at his central office by presenting them with Sindhi culture’s Ajrak and garlands of flowers. The event was attended by General Secretary Shabana Owaisi, Deputy Information Secretary Afshan Shah, PS-91 President Dr. Bushra, and other office bearers in large numbers.

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