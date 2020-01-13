KARACHI – Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited, as per commitment has commenced the deliveries of its locally assembled Hyundai Porter H-100 Pickup, after the bookings were announced open on 3rd December 2019.

The 1st locally assembled vehicle was delivered to its proud customer at a graceful event held at a local dealership on 13th January, 2020. The customer was given a ceremonial Hyundai Key by Mr. Tatsuya Sato, COO-HNMPL, Mr. Masuda Junya, EVP Marketing & Sales & Mr. Ibad Jamal GM Marketing & Sales.

Senior officials from Hyundai Motor Company Korea & Hyundai Nishat Motor were also present at the occasion.

This marks the beginning of a new era in Pakistan’s automobile industry by delivering world class Hyundai Vehicles to its respected customers and providing the same Brand experience of, ‘Connecting people with Quality Time’.

The Hyundai Porter H-100, is a famed product in the Hyundai brand portfolio. Its previous model known as Hyundai Shehzore has always been high in demand in its segment. It is a three-seater Light Commercial Vehicle with a 1-Ton payload capacity. The pick-up is powered by the upgraded powerful New 2.6L Diesel Euro-II engine along with a 5 Speed manual transmission. It provides exemplary utility to commercial loading needs in its class and is a trusted business partner for commercial loaders and corporates usage.

About Hyundai Porter

Your dependable business partner

Purpose-built for the small business owner, the Porter H-100 is a reliable and versatile performer

that will help improve your bottom line. Designed to operate under the toughest of conditions, the Porter H-100 is the confident choice

of professionals.



Depend on itDay in and day out, these workhorses are designed to work around the clock, seven days a week with a minimum of preventive maintenance requirements. A truck you can truly depend on.



ProfessionalDesigned to operate under the toughest of conditions,Porter H-100 is a confident choice and can be uniquely configured to best suit your needs.

HoodThe hood is designed to open easily to provide exceptional maintenance and easier access during emergency situations.

5-Speed manual transmission

Exclusive to the Naturally Aspirated 2.6L Diesel Engine, the 5-speed gearbox is notable for its remarkably smooth and efficient shifting, exceptional durability and low noise.

Like this: Like Loading...