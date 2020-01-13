Bank Alfalah Wins Two Awards

KARACHI – Bank Alfalah Wins the Best Bank award of 2019, and for the fourth time in a row – Best Customer Franchise Award, at the prestigious 4th Pakistan Banking Awards ceremony held here recently.

On the occasion, senior leadership of the bank was present including Khurram Jamshed, Raheel Yousuf, Haroon Khalid, Faisal Rabbani, Amin Sukhiani, Zain Alam, Mohammad Hussain, Aasim Wajid, Javed Iqbal, Arif Raza, Ali Sultan, Nauman Ansari, Hafsa Abbasy, Anjum Hai, Yahya Khan, Dr. Imran, Mohib Hasan.

In 2018, Bank Alfalah Wins the Best Bank Award for Small and Medium Business along with Best Customer Franchise Award.

Five awards were given to other banks for their best performance in different categories.

Pakistan Banking Awards aimed at appreciating the role of banks in the country’s banking industry and economy along with the quality of services to the customers.

