Avari Hotels Join Hands with Meezan Bank

Karachi: Avari Hotels is the pioneer of the hospitality industry in Pakistan that offers modern travelers comfort and convenience during their stay. It has entered into a corporate partnership with Meezan Bank which is the first and largest Islamic Bank of Pakistan.

The Avari Hotels has entered into a corporate partnership with Meezan Bank. Photo shows Azeem Qureshi, Corporate Director Sales, Avari Hotels and General Manager Beach Luxury hotel, Shariq Muneer, head of ADC, Fawad Raza, Product manager Debit Card Alliances and Richard Wilson, director of Entertainer Asia signed the Alliance on behalf of their respective organisations.

The signing ceremony was hosted at Beach Luxury on 3 rd February 2020 where Mr. Azeem Qureashi, Corporate Director Sales Avari Hotels, and General Manager Beach Luxury Hotel, Mr. Shariq Mubeen, Head of ADC and Mr. Fawwad Raza, Product Manager Debit card and Alliances Meezan Bank signed the deal on behalf of their respective organizations in Karachi.

On this occasion, Mr. Azeem Qureashi, Corporate Director Sales Avari Hotels, and General Manager Beach Luxury Hotel stated, “This agreement brings out the good news for all foodies who have Meezan Bank Cards, as now they can avail exciting discount through their cards at all restaurant outlets of Avari Towers – Karachi, Avari Lahore, Islamabad & Beach Luxury

