KARACHI – Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL), and CarFirst a used car trading platform, bring the “Exchange Program powered by CarFirst” to Pakistan. Customers will be able to bring their used cars of any brand and exchange it with a brand new Honda at various Honda dealerships across Pakistan.

The program initiative commenced from Honda City Sales Center in Lahore and will now be offered at various Honda dealerships nationwide.

The Exchange Program allows customers to get a brand new Honda with three hassle-free steps: Visit a CarFirst Kiosk at a Honda dealership, have your old car inspected and priced, and instantaneously sell your old car to CarFirst and book your brand new Honda with expedited delivery.

With this program, as opposed to getting cash for your old car, it allows you to trade up your old car for a new Honda, by offsetting the value of your old car against the price of the new Honda.

Once the value of the old car has been agreed between the seller and CarFirst, the difference is paid by the seller at the time of booking a new Honda. Customers who sell their car through CarFirst will receive priority facilities including an expedited delivery for their new Honda.

Commenting on this, Amir Nazir, General Manager Sales & Marketing – Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited said:

Since its inception, Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Ltd has become a key player in the domestic auto industry by providing models as per the requirements/needs of customers. Honda is facilitating the customer’s best quality cars with innovative features and cutting edge technology. Honda and CarFirst collaboration will further facilitate customers in terms of easy upgradation from their current car to buy a New Honda Car.

Commenting on this, Raja Murad Khan, CEO, and Co-Founder of CarFirst said:

The Exchange Program is a very quick and seamless solution for Honda and CarFirst customers to trade-in their used car for a new Honda at very competitive prices. We believe that customer facilitation with additional value-added solutions makes all the difference.

