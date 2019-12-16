Carfirst
BUSINESS

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan and Carfirst Jointly Offer the Exchange Program to Customers

Posted on Author Press Release Comment(0)

KARACHI – Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL), and CarFirst a used car trading platform, bring the “Exchange Program powered by CarFirst” to Pakistan. Customers will be able to bring their used cars of any brand and exchange it with a brand new Honda at various Honda dealerships across Pakistan.

The program initiative commenced from Honda City Sales Center in Lahore and will now be offered at various Honda dealerships nationwide.

The Exchange Program allows customers to get a brand new Honda with three hassle-free steps: Visit a CarFirst Kiosk at a Honda dealership, have your old car inspected and priced, and instantaneously sell your old car to CarFirst and book your brand new Honda with expedited delivery.

With this program, as opposed to getting cash for your old car, it allows you to trade up your old car for a new Honda, by offsetting the value of your old car against the price of the new Honda.

Once the value of the old car has been agreed between the seller and CarFirst, the difference is paid by the seller at the time of booking a new Honda. Customers who sell their car through CarFirst will receive priority facilities including an expedited delivery for their new Honda.

Commenting on this, Amir Nazir, General Manager Sales & Marketing – Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited said:

Since its inception, Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Ltd has become a key player in the domestic auto industry by providing models as per the requirements/needs of customers. Honda is facilitating the customer’s best quality cars with innovative features and cutting edge technology. Honda and CarFirst collaboration will further facilitate customers in terms of easy upgradation from their current car to buy a New Honda Car.

Commenting on this, Raja Murad Khan, CEO, and Co-Founder of CarFirst said:

The Exchange Program is a very quick and seamless solution for Honda and CarFirst customers to trade-in their used car for a new Honda at very competitive prices. We believe that customer facilitation with additional value-added solutions makes all the difference.

Press Release
https://theazb.com

Related Articles
BUSINESS

Sugarcane farmers found relief in banana cultivation

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders on Tuesday said many farmers facing exploitation by sugar millers have switched to the banana crop which has improved their standard of living. Sugarcane planters have switched to banana cultivation to bring an end to the sugar millers who have always bought crop on low rates and delayed payments, […]

Unilever-&-Telenor-Partnership
BUSINESS

Unilever and Telenor Pakistan partner to enhance digital inclusion in Pakistan

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – Unilever has joined hands with Telenor Pakistan to enable digital and financial inclusion in Pakistan through mainstream access to digitalized retail services, digital financial solutions, digital products and skill enhancement across Pakistan. Through this collaboration, both companies will integrate their expertise in the telecom and consumer goods industries to build a digitally inclusive […]

Mian-Zahid-Hussain
BUSINESS

Budget deficit jumping to unsustainable levels: Mian Zahid Hussain

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said economic activities are stagnant, industrial units are being closed, unemployment is rising while GDP has contracted from 5.8 percent to 2.7 […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.