HogaSaaf Pakistan
PAKISTAN

HogaSaaf Pakistan: IBA Karachi Takes up Dettol for Cleanathon Challenge

Posted on Author Press Release Comment(0)

KARACHI – To promote and instill the message of cleanliness and hygiene among people and particularly the youth of the country, Dettol HogaSaaf Pakistan has launched a clean than a challenge for universities across Pakistan. The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi is the first institute to take up this challenge where students cleaned up a neighborhood at Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony.

The aim of this clean than the challenge is to take responsibility for the waste that we produce lining our streets across the country. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Pakistan generates around 20 million tons of solid waste annually growing by 2.4 percent. These dumps of garbage accompanied by our unhygienic behaviors are the leading cause of diseases such as diarrhea that takes the lives of 39000 children in the country.

Talking about this initiative, Kashan Hasan, CEO Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan Limited (RBPL), makers of Dettol, said, “Dettol has been the pioneer in driving cleanliness and hygiene under its flagship program, HogaSaaf Pakistan. We firmly believe in the power of our youth and their significant role in the country’s transformation and progress. This Cleanathon Challenge is to drive the change that will impact our actions and behaviors for a cleaner and healthier future of Pakistan. We hope that Pakistanis be inspired by these young generations’ efforts today in improving their surroundings.”

More than 60kgs of litter was collected by the students. IBA has now challenged other institutes to follow suit and take up the HogaSaaf Pakistan clean than a challenge.

About HogaSaaf Pakistan

Dettol HogaSaaf Pakistan is Reckitt Benckiser’s social impact vision of a cleaner and hygienic Pakistan. The initiative was launched in 2017 but got momentum in 2019 after its partnership with Prime Minister’s Clean Green Pakistan movement and ARY Digital Network. Under the program, Dettol has conducted several iconic cleanup drives across the country, promoted hygiene through its targeted programs, which includes reaching out to 2 million school-going children annually and educating them on personal hygiene.

Press Release
https://theazb.com

Related Articles

Kartarpur Corridor
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Kartarpur Corridor’s opening in line with Islamic principles: PM Imran Khan

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD- Prime Minister Imran Khan says the opening of Kartarpur Corridor is in line with Islamic principles, Pakistan’s policy of promoting inter-faith harmony, and Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of a peaceful neighborhood. He was talking to an Indian writer DS Jaspal, who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday. The Prime Minister said historic initiative to open […]

Allama Iqbal
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

141st birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Lahore: The 141st birth anniversary of the poet of the East and philosopher Hakeemul Ummat Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being celebrated today with national zeal and fervor across the country. Various literary, educational, political, social and cultural organizations will arrange special programmes to pay homage to the national poet and highlight different aspects of […]

Imran Khan
HEADLINE KARACHI PAKISTAN

PM Imran Khan arrives in Karachi on a day-long visit

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI- Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit on Monday. Members of the National Assembly and Sindh Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, MQM, and Grand Democratic Alliance will hold meetings with the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister will be briefed about ongoing development projects in the city-funded by federal government. A […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.