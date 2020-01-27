Medicam
KARACHI – Chief Operating Officer, Medicam Group of Companies, Mr. Khurram Khalil NainiTalwala hosted a Karachi luncheon for friends to highlight the winter in Karachi.

Muneer Shaikh DIG Sindh Police, Aamir Memon General Manager Marketing PIA, SSP Tariq Mughal, Sheikh Omar Rehan Chairman Kati, Sohail Siddiqui MoFA, Arsalan Iqbal Khan disgraced. Lunch presented with a selection of Prime Bar Be Que, Selection and on top of all Ezocitic, Nehari with Special Shahi Tukra. The Lunch was all homemade and served to a delicately by Khurram Nanitalwala love and courtesy.

About Medicam Group

The life of an organization depends on its ability to build a vision and develop leadership. Medicam Group of Companies has emerged as a result of dynamic leadership & constant growth in sales & improvement of profitability. It is managed by well qualified, experienced, capable and dedicated professionals.

Today’s business environment is volatile and unpredictable. Organizations require people with a clear vision of future trends. The best way to predict the future is to create it. Strategic planning, effective implementation, and transparent evaluation are made before projecting new targets. Comprehensive reports both in units and values of the products are compiled so that accurate forecasts and achievable results may be obtained.

Marriana International has a network of distribution channels throughout Pakistan. Distributors and sub-distributors have been appointed at several locations to ensure the free-flow of products throughout the country with constant monitoring by the Field Force engaged for this purpose. It has not only attained the position of market leader amongst local manufacturers but has also started to export to different countries due to its superior quality and presentation.

Wide range of products including Toothpastes, Mouth Wash, Talcum Powders, Shaving Creams, Shampoos, Liquid Soaps, Hair Colours, Facial and Bleach Creams, Lotion, etc. are manufactured under the three brand names i.e. MEDICAM, TOUCHME® and Italiano® packed in different sizes for marketing based on the system leading to customer-satisfaction.

