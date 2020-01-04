KARACHI

Hameed Bhutto hosted the Birthday of Agha Fakhr Hussain and Syed Turab

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

Mr. Hameed Bhutto Chairman Pakistan Excellence Club/chairman Media Afters USPAK Trade Development Council hosted the Birthday of Mr. Agha Fakhr Hussain Additional Secretary Industries and Commerce Department Govt. Of Sindh and Mr. Syed Turab Shah Director Marketing Daily Ausaf/ Founder & President US-PAK trade development Council with Dr. Nasim Ul Ghani Sahito Secretary Industries & Commerce department Govt. Of Sindh, Mr. Anwar Ali Saanghi Chairman Top Star builder and developer, Mr. Hussain Thebo famous businessman & anchor and other friends at DHA Sunset Club.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles

Tuna Fillet Making Demonstration
HEADLINE KARACHI

Tuna Fillet making Demonstration at the Consulate General of Japan in Karachi

Posted on Author Press Release

KARACHI – Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi and Pakistan Japan Culture Association (PJCA) held “Tuna Fillet Making Demonstration” at the Japan Information and Culture Center under the theme of “HAMARA DOSTANA.” Deputy Consul-General, Mr. Katsunori Ashida, who himself is an expert in making sushi, showcased his Japanese culinary skills with a step-by-step explanation of slicing […]
HEADLINE KARACHI

NICVD observes solidarity day with Pakistan Army

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Karachi – National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases –NICVD observed solidarity day with Pakistan Army on Saturday, March 2, 2019. The event was attended by Executive Director of NICVD, Professor Nadeem Qamar, Administrative Executive Dr. Malik Hameedullah Khan and a large number of NICVD’s employees. On the occasion, to expresses solidarity with Pak Army a rally […]

Azra Palijo
KARACHI

Minister Azra Palijo promises to combat malnutrition across Pakistan at NSP workshop

Posted on Author Press Release

KARACHI – NSP (Nutrition Support Program) recently held an inter-provincial progress review workshop at a local hotel. The workshop provided a unique opportunity to nutrition champions and implementers to exchange best practices, success stories, bottlenecks, lessons learned and create a way forward to further strengthen the implementation of nutrition intervention across Pakistan. The chief guest […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.