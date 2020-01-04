Hameed Bhutto hosted the Birthday of Agha Fakhr Hussain and Syed Turab

Mr. Hameed Bhutto Chairman Pakistan Excellence Club/chairman Media Afters USPAK Trade Development Council hosted the Birthday of Mr. Agha Fakhr Hussain Additional Secretary Industries and Commerce Department Govt. Of Sindh and Mr. Syed Turab Shah Director Marketing Daily Ausaf/ Founder & President US-PAK trade development Council with Dr. Nasim Ul Ghani Sahito Secretary Industries & Commerce department Govt. Of Sindh, Mr. Anwar Ali Saanghi Chairman Top Star builder and developer, Mr. Hussain Thebo famous businessman & anchor and other friends at DHA Sunset Club.
