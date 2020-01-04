Hameed Bhutto hosted the Birthday of Agha Fakhr Hussain and Syed Turab

Posted on

KARACHI – Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi and Pakistan Japan Culture Association (PJCA) held “Tuna Fillet Making Demonstration” at the Japan Information and Culture Center under the theme of “HAMARA DOSTANA.” Deputy Consul-General, Mr. Katsunori Ashida, who himself is an expert in making sushi, showcased his Japanese culinary skills with a step-by-step explanation of slicing […]