Punjab Police to be reformed into modern force for public trust revival: Prime Minister

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday resolved that the Punjab Police would be reformed into a modern force by replacing the old Thana culture with the friendly policing to get the public trust revived.

“This is the beginning. Insha Allah, I think this is a new mindset that we call Naya Pakistan.

The politics of Thana and katchery had inflicted us a huge loss. The change would start from the mind,” he remarked while addressing the inauguration ceremony of a Model Police Station here.

The opening of the model police station by the prime minister during his day-long visit to his native city was also a symbolic inauguration of total such 29 stations established across the province.

On his arrival at Mianwali Police Lines, a contingent of Punjab Police presented a guard of honor to the prime minister.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Muhammad Usman Buzdar and Punjab Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Punjab Police were also present on the occasion.

IG Police Shoaib Dastgir briefed the prime minister about the project of model police stations and other measures taken by the Punjab Police to provide relief to the people.

The prime minister said that he and the Punjab chief minister had decided to extend all-out support to the IGP to bring about a visible change in the police culture of the province.

