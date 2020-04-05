BUSINESS

Govt urged to include steel re-rolling sector in the economic recovery package: Karim Aziz Malik

Muhammad Saleem 3 hours ago
0 5 Less than a minute

KARACHI- Chairman of the All Pakistan Steel Re-Rolling Mills Association and former Vice President FPCCI Karim Aziz Malik has emphasized the need that steel re-rolling sector is included in the economic recovery package.

Welcoming Prime Minister Imran Khan’s package for economic recovery, he said the steel re-rolling sector provides huge employment and pays billions of rupees in taxes and utility bills so this sector be included in the economic recovery package.

He said that the private sector should be consulted for economic recovery issue, make the package successful and the overall situation would improve.

Karim Aziz Malik pointed out that business activities have been reduced due to the coronavirus which has put the steel industry in crisis.

He said that the construction sector is not active, work on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other development projects have been closed for several months, which has added to the problems for the sector.

He said the banks’ high interest rates, 1.5 percent turn over-tax, rising energy prices and the withdrawal of fixed sales tax facility from the steel sector have also added to the problem of the steel sector.

He demanded that interest rates for the steel sector should be zeroed, interest payments on former loans should be delayed for six months and turnover tax should be reduced from one and a half percent.

Tags

Muhammad Saleem

Related Articles

Guidance / Awareness session by commissioner FBR Regarding the ongoing Tax Amnesty drive

July 24, 2018

Hoga Saaf Pakistan Becomes Part of the Climate Launchpad and Clean-Tech Innovation Conference

September 7, 2019
OICCI

OICCI organizes session on ‘Creating a Gender Equal World’ to celebrate International Women’s Day

4 weeks ago
Karandaaz

Karandaaz Study Estimates Total Value of Private Diagnostic Services Industry between USD 500 to 600 Million

April 30, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: