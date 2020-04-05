HEADLINEPAKISTAN

No powerful lobby will be able to profiteer at the expense of our public: PM

Theazb Web Desk 3 hours ago
0 1 Less than a minute

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the resolve that no powerful lobby will be able to profiteer at the expense of our public.

In a tweet regarding inquiry reports on sugar and wheat crisis, the Prime Minister said he awaits detailed forensic reports now by the high-powered commission, which will come out on 25th of this month, before taking action.

He said as promised preliminary reports into sudden price hikes of sugar and wheat have been released immediately without alteration and tampering. He said this is unprecedented in Pakistan’s history. He said previous political leaderships, because of their vested interests and compromises, lacked moral courage to order and release such reports.

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits POF, inaugurates UFMC Plant

August 21, 2019

Govt announces reduction of taxes from 39 to 20 % on SMEs, Agriculture, Housing Loans

January 23, 2019

Japan provides a grant to Advocacy, Research, Training, and Services (ARTS) Foundation Mirpurkhas

October 7, 2019

Faisal Raza Abidi booked over anti-judiciary comments

September 21, 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: