PMIF26 Concludes with 13 Agreements as Pakistan Pushes Mineral Value Addition

PMIF26 highlights Pakistan’s mineral investment opportunities and plans for domestic value addition.

Two-day Islamabad forum attracts over 10,000 participants, 122 exhibitors and representatives from more than 60 countries

The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 (PMIF26) concluded in Islamabad on Friday with 13 agreements and memoranda of understanding signed. The government also reaffirmed its commitment to developing domestic mineral processing and refining facilities.

The two-day forum brought together more than 10,000 participants, 122 exhibitors and representatives from over 60 countries. It provided a platform for international investors, mining companies and policymakers to discuss opportunities in Pakistan’s mineral sector.

Addressing the concluding session, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited international investors to explore Pakistan’s mineral resources. He assured them of government support and investment protection, declaring, “Your safety is our safety.”

The prime minister stressed that Pakistan must move beyond exporting raw minerals. Instead, the country should develop domestic processing and refining facilities to produce finished and semi-finished goods.

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He said this shift could generate greater economic value, create jobs, strengthen technical expertise and encourage technology transfer. Referring to a Goldman Sachs projection that Pakistan could become the world’s sixth-largest economy by 2075, Shehbaz expressed hope that the country would achieve the milestone before 2050.

National Minerals Data Centre and GeoPortal Inaugurated

During the forum, the prime minister and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir inaugurated the National Minerals Data Centre and the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) GeoPortal.

These digital platforms aim to improve access to geological information and support mineral exploration. They will also help reduce uncertainty for investors and enable better-informed investment decisions.

Field Marshal Asim Munir said Pakistan aimed to develop the entire mineral value chain domestically, including refining and manufacturing.

He described converting mineral resources into economic gains as a shared national objective. Moreover, he stressed that communities in mineral-rich regions must benefit directly from mining projects.

He called for long-term partnerships that create lasting value for Pakistan and its international partners. He urged the country to move “from potential to production, from promises to action, and from raw exports to value-added growth”.

FWO, Mari Minerals and NRL Announce Developments

A major announcement came from the Frontier Works Organization (FWO), which reported an estimated 350 million tonnes of copper in the Dasht-e-Kain area of Chagai, Balochistan.

According to the announcement, the estimate draws on approximately half of the organisation’s drilling data analysed so far. The findings highlighted the exploration potential of the region.

Meanwhile, Mari Minerals announced its first discovery of gold and copper resources in Chagai. The announcement referred to potential resources of around one billion tonnes of copper and gold.

National Resources Limited (NRL) also announced a $100 million investment in Pakistan’s mineral sector.

Government Highlights Critical Minerals and Infrastructure

Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik outlined Pakistan’s efforts to develop critical minerals, including copper, gold, lithium and antimony.

He emphasised domestic refining, advanced geological mapping and infrastructure development. He also highlighted the proposed Rohri-Nokundi railway link, which aims to connect mineral-producing areas with wider markets.

OGDC President Ahmed Hayat Lak welcomed the forum’s outcomes, particularly the international partnerships and launch of digital data platforms.

He stressed that effective implementation, technical excellence and transparent policies would prove essential to converting mineral resources into sustainable economic progress.

Global Mining Leaders Discuss Investment Opportunities

Senior executives from international mining companies, including Barrick Mining, Ivanhoe Mines and Minmetals, shared their perspectives during high-level strategic discussions.

Their sessions examined policy certainty, regional cooperation and opportunities for international investment.

Other conference discussions covered artificial intelligence in mineral exploration, infrastructure security and environmental standards. In addition, the international exhibition provided companies and investors with opportunities to explore partnerships.

The forum concluded with the signing of 13 major agreements and MoUs. Organisers also invited participants to attend the next edition in November 2027.

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