18 Khwarij Killed in North Waziristan Operations; Two Soldiers Martyred

North Waziristan operations target militant hideouts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to ISPR.

ISPR says 18 militants, including two Afghan nationals, were killed during engagements in Mir Ali, Datta Khel and Ali Khel

Security forces killed 18 militants during intelligence-based operations in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over the past 12 hours, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operations targeted multiple militant hideouts in Mir Ali, Datta Khel and surrounding areas. ISPR said security forces engaged the locations following intelligence inputs.

During intense exchanges of fire, troops killed 12 militants in Ali Khel, including two Afghan nationals. They also killed two militants each in Mir Ali and Datta Khel.

ISPR identified the militants as members of what it described as the Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij network.

Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom

Two soldiers lost their lives during the engagements, the military’s media wing said.

They were identified as Havildar Asmat Ali, 43, a resident of Swabi district, and Naik Aftab Ali, 32, from Mardan district.

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ISPR said both soldiers fought gallantly before embracing martyrdom.

Security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the militants killed during the operations. The statement alleged that the militants had been involved in several terrorist activities, including attacks on civilians.

Sanitisation Operations Continue

Security forces have launched sanitisation operations to locate and eliminate any remaining militants in the area.

ISPR said the counterterrorism campaign under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam would continue at full pace. The Federal Apex Committee approved the initiative under the National Action Plan.

The military’s media wing said security forces and law enforcement agencies remained committed to eliminating foreign-sponsored terrorism across the country.

It added that the sacrifices of personnel further strengthened the country’s resolve to combat terrorism.

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