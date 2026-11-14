November 14, 2026

ECO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to Be Held in Islamabad on November 15–16

Web Desk November 14, 2026

Ishaq Dar will chair the 30th Council of Foreign Ministers meeting as Pakistan begins its 2026–27 chairmanship of the regional organisation.

ECO Meeting in Islamabad chaired by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during Pakistan's 2026–27 chairmanship.

Ishaq Dar will chair the ECO Meeting of foreign ministers in Islamabad on November 15–16.

Pakistan will host the 30th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad on November 15 and 16, the Foreign Office announced on Saturday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will chair the meeting. Foreign ministers and senior delegations from ECO member states are also expected to attend.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the meeting will review the organisation’s activities, ongoing programmes and the performance of its subsidiary institutions.

Pakistan Sets Priorities for ECO Chairmanship

Pakistan is chairing the ECO for 2026–27 under the theme of revitalising regional cooperation and building a stronger, more resilient organisation.

During its tenure, Pakistan aims to strengthen regional connectivity and economic integration. It will also promote partnerships and joint initiatives to support prosperity and sustainable development.

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Furthermore, Pakistan plans to reinforce the ECO’s role as an effective platform for regional cooperation, dialogue and economic collaboration.

Focus on Trade and Regional Connectivity

Pakistan’s chairmanship will also seek to position the country as a regional connectivity hub and a key centre for trade, logistics and supply chains.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan would pursue measures to increase regional commerce and unlock the economic potential of ECO member states.

It added that ensuring ordinary people benefit from regional cooperation would remain among Pakistan’s key priorities during its chairmanship.

The November meeting will provide member states an opportunity to discuss the organisation’s ongoing work and priorities for the coming year.

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