Governor Sindh reviews situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic

KARACHI – Governor Sindh Imran Ismail reached in Thatta on a day-long visit to review the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic.

He reviewed the lockdown situation in the district and also visited the quarantine center established for COVID-19 patients.

Governor also visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme center in Makli to monitor arrangements.

On the occasion, he ordered authorities to maintain social distancing between the needy families coming in camp to receive cash from the government.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Thatta Tahir Usman briefed the Governor that, in four Talukas of the district 71216 needy families were registered.

He said that, 32 centers have been set-up in the district as cash can be distributed easily among the people.

On the occasion, Member in Provincial Assembly Jamal Siddiqui and Doctor Seema were accompanied with him.

