Gold Falls Rs4,100 Per Tola in Pakistan Amid Global Decline

Gold Prices continued to decline in Pakistan on Tuesday as local and international markets recorded fresh losses. The latest decrease pushed domestic bullion rates lower for a second consecutive session.

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Local Gold Rates Extend Losses

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of one tola of gold dropped by Rs4,100 and settled at Rs424,836. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams fell by Rs3,515 to reach Rs364,228.

The latest decline followed another reduction on Monday, when one tola of gold lost Rs2,300 in value.

International Market Pressures Prices

International bullion markets also moved lower and contributed to the decline in Pakistan.

Gold prices in global trading dropped by $41 and reached $4,024 per ounce. Market analysts often link local price movements to changes in international bullion rates and investor sentiment.

Buyers and Traders Monitor Trend

The continued fall in prices may offer temporary relief to buyers. However, traders remain cautious because international market conditions continue to influence local rates.

Gold remains a closely watched asset in Pakistan because consumers often view it as both an investment and a store of value.

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