Germany Shooting: Six Killed at Youth Welfare Centre in Stade

Police secure the area following a fatal shooting at a youth welfare centre in Stade.

Police arrest suspects after deadly shooting in northern Germany as investigators continue to examine the motive.

Stade, Germany, 29 June 2026 — At least six people were killed in a Germany Shooting at a youth welfare centre in the northern city of Stade, police said, as authorities launched an investigation into one of the country’s latest deadly incidents of gun violence.

According to police, four women and one man died inside the facility, while a sixth victim later died in hospital after sustaining critical injuries. Officials confirmed that all victims were adults.

Police earlier told media outlets that they had arrested two people, including the suspected shooter. Authorities later confirmed that investigators were also examining the possible involvement of a third person.

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The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Officials said there was no ongoing threat to the public following the shooting, which took place on Monday in Stade, located west of Hamburg in the state of Lower Saxony.

Emergency services responded after reports of gunfire at approximately 12:10 local time (10:10 GMT). Police said officers arrived quickly and secured the area.

Authorities later confirmed multiple homicides had occurred inside a youth welfare facility on Dankersstrasse and established a large security cordon around the location.

Police also reported additional injuries but did not immediately provide further details.

German media reported that the site accommodated women and children. Broadcasters stated that children at a nearby daycare centre and a primary school remained inside during the incident before being collected by their parents.

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Large numbers of police officers and emergency teams continued operations at the scene while investigators gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Stade is located around 30 kilometres west of Hamburg and has a population of approximately 50,000 people.