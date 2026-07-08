Fresh Start: Why Mid-Year Is the Perfect Time to Reset Your Goals, Experts Say

Psychologists say meaningful milestones, simple habits and realistic goals can help people rebuild motivation and create lasting positive change at any time of the year.

Fresh Start moments, whether they come on a birthday, at the start of a new week or halfway through the year, can significantly boost motivation and make it easier to adopt positive habits, according to psychologists. Experts say people do not have to wait until New Year’s Day to reset their goals and make meaningful lifestyle changes.

While many people begin the year with ambitious resolutions, busy schedules and competing priorities often push those plans aside. However, behavioural researchers say any meaningful date can serve as a powerful opportunity to begin again.

Behavioural economist Katy Milkman, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, describes this phenomenon as the “fresh-start effect.” She explains that people feel psychologically separated from past failures when they view a moment as the beginning of a new chapter, making them more willing to pursue personal goals.

Research suggests New Year’s resolutions have a better success rate than commonly believed. A recent US survey found that 87% of people maintained at least some of their resolutions after several weeks, while a UK survey reported that more than two-thirds of participants kept all or part of their 2025 resolutions.

Milkman’s research also found that interest in goals such as dieting and visiting the gym increases at the beginning of weeks, months and academic terms. Simply treating a day as a meaningful new beginning can encourage people to take action.

Experts say motivation alone is not enough to sustain change. Benjamin Gardner, a psychology professor specialising in behavioural change, believes developing consistent habits is the key to long-term success. Repeating simple actions in the same place and at the same time gradually turns them into automatic routines that require less willpower.

Studies indicate that forming a new habit takes an average of 66 days, although the timeframe varies depending on the behaviour. Regular gym attendance, for example, may take around six months before it becomes routine.

Gardner also recommends replacing unhealthy habits with healthier alternatives instead of trying to eliminate them completely. Swapping sugary snacks for healthier options or replacing sedentary routines with short daily walks can make lasting behavioural change easier.

Researchers say keeping goals simple also improves success. Small, achievable actions such as drinking more water or taking a daily walk are more likely to become permanent habits than demanding fitness challenges.

Another important factor is enjoying the journey rather than focusing only on the final result. A year-long study involving more than 2,000 participants found that people remained committed to their goals when they enjoyed the daily activities required to achieve them.

Behavioural scientist Ayelet Fishbach says people should choose goals they genuinely enjoy instead of concentrating only on the end outcome. She notes that personal satisfaction during the process plays a major role in maintaining long-term motivation.

Environmental factors also influence behaviour. Felix Naughton, a psychology professor at the University of East Anglia, says people should identify situations that trigger unhealthy habits and prepare practical strategies to manage them. He also recommends setting measurable targets, such as walking 8,000 steps every day, rather than vague ambitions like becoming more active.

Milkman encourages people to make difficult tasks more enjoyable through “temptation bundling”—combining an activity they need to do with one they already enjoy. Listening to audiobooks while exercising or working out with friends can increase motivation and improve consistency.

Experts also warn that motivation often declines halfway through long-term goals, a challenge known as the “middle problem.” Breaking larger objectives into smaller weekly or daily milestones and regularly tracking progress can help people maintain momentum.

Psychologists agree that lasting change depends less on willpower than on building routines that become part of everyday life. They say choosing meaningful starting points, forming realistic habits and enjoying the process offer the strongest foundation for long-term success.

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