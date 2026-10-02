Mian Zahid Hussain Raises Concern Over Pakistan’s 10.3% Inflation

Mian Zahid Hussain calls for measures to address rising inflation and business costs in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s headline inflation reached 10.3% in September 2026, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The rate eased from 11.1% in August but remained a concern for households and businesses.

Mian Zahid Hussain, President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, expressed concern over the latest figures.

He also chairs the National Business Group Pakistan and the FPCCI Policy Advisory Board.

PBS data showed a 1.3% month-on-month increase in consumer prices during September. Hussain said the figures showed continued pressure on consumers and productive sectors.

Electricity and Fuel Costs Rise

Hussain highlighted sharp increases in several essential items. PBS recorded a 32.46% year-on-year rise in electricity charges and a 39.70% increase in motor fuel in the rural CPI data. National food data also showed wheat up 40.96% and wheat flour up 31.71%.

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He said higher energy and fuel costs raise production and transportation expenses. These costs can also increase the price of goods reaching consumers.

Hussain attributed the inflationary pressure partly to the US-Iran conflict and fluctuations in global petroleum prices. This assessment reflects his view rather than a finding by PBS.

He also pointed to losses at state-owned enterprises and inefficiencies in the electricity and gas sectors as additional pressures on the economy.

Industry Faces Higher Costs

Hussain said rising wholesale prices create further challenges for manufacturers. Businesses need more working capital when input costs increase.

At the same time, weaker consumer purchasing power can limit companies’ ability to pass higher costs to buyers. Hussain warned that this could affect small and medium-sized industries.

He welcomed the government’s petrol subsidy for low-income citizens. He also called for further measures to make essential goods more affordable.

Call for Energy Sector Reform

Hussain urged the government to accelerate reforms in the energy sector. He called for measures to address electricity theft, line losses, weak recoveries and capacity charges.

He also called for greater administrative efficiency. According to Hussain, competitive energy prices remain important for export-oriented industries.

He said repeated tariff increases create uncertainty for businesses. He urged the government to establish a clear and predictable tariff framework.

Digital Data for Food Prices

Hussain also called for closer coordination between federal and provincial governments.

He proposed a digital dashboard for key commodities. The system could track stocks, market arrivals, supply movements and demand.

He said better data could help authorities respond to shortages, hoarding and excessive profiteering.

Hussain also called for better storage and transportation systems. He said improved cold storage and market infrastructure could reduce food waste and supply-chain costs.

Focus on Household and Business Relief

Hussain said Pakistan now needs to translate macroeconomic stability into improvements for households and businesses.

He called for stronger industrial activity, higher exports and rising real incomes. He also urged the government to direct resources towards productive sectors.

According to Hussain, an effective anti-inflation strategy should combine fiscal discipline, energy reforms and stronger supply chains.

He said lower business costs could help industries remain competitive. Targeted relief, he added, should focus on households most affected by rising living costs.

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