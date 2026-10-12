KP Apex Committee Reviews Security Situation, Calls for Stronger Counterterrorism Measures

The provincial Apex Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has called for coordinated and decisive measures to eliminate terrorism and establish lasting peace in the province.

The meeting, chaired by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House in Peshawar on Monday, reviewed the overall security situation and discussed measures to improve law and order.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, members of the Advisory Council, the Peshawar Corps Commander, the chief secretary, the inspector general of police and other senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.

Tribute to Security Personnel Who Sacrificed Their Lives

At the start of the meeting, participants paid tribute to the personnel who lost their lives while maintaining peace and fighting terrorism. They also offered prayers for the departed souls.

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The committee reaffirmed that eliminating terrorism and restoring peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain shared priorities for all state institutions. It stressed that authorities would not compromise on these objectives.

Intelligence-Based Operations to Continue

The forum directed all relevant institutions to take coordinated, effective and decisive action against terrorism. It also confirmed that intelligence-based operations would continue and that authorities would use all available resources to improve security.

Participants emphasised the need to strengthen the operational capacity of the provincial police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The committee decided to provide these institutions with the resources they need, including modern equipment, vehicles, armoured vehicles, effective weapons and additional personnel.

Public Welfare Linked to Lasting Peace

The meeting also highlighted the importance of addressing the long-standing problems faced by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Participants agreed to give special attention to education, healthcare and the quality of life in urban areas. The forum noted that these issues directly affect public security and sustainable peace, although authorities had not given them sufficient attention in the past.

The committee also stressed the need to improve living standards, promote socioeconomic development and expand access to basic facilities in underdeveloped and conflict-affected areas.

Better Public Services and Coordinated Action

The forum agreed to strengthen efforts to resolve public grievances and ensure that essential facilities and government services reach people at their doorsteps.

It also decided to incorporate public suggestions, community needs and local priorities into policymaking and practical measures.

The committee reaffirmed that all relevant institutions would continue working together through a coordinated strategy to achieve peace, stability and development across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

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